American kids are 70 percent more likely to die before adulthood than kids in other rich countries

Author:     Sarah Kliff
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Jan 8, 2018, 4:00pm EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/health-care/2018/1/8/16863656/childhood-mortality-united-states"

We are a very sick country. The social outcome data screams that to us every day. Our social priorities are completely screwed-up, and we spend our money not to produce societal wellbeing, but to allow a few people to be obscenely rich. I have done hundreds, maybe thousands, of stories on these trends and I don’t expect much anymore from the three branches of the federal government. That said this story really made me sad.

A child born in the United States has a 70 percent greater chance of dying before adulthood than kids born into other wealthy, democratic countries, a new study has found. (emphasis added)

The research, published in the journal Health Affairs on Monday, shows that the United States lags far behind peer countries on child health outcomes. It estimates that, since 1961, America’s poor performance accounts for more than 600,000 excess child deaths — deaths that wouldn’t have happened if these kids were born into other wealthy countries.

“In all the wealthy, democratic countries we studied children are dying less often then they were 50 years ago,” Ashish Thakrar, the study’s lead author, said. “But we found that children are dying more often in the United States than in any similar country.”

Christina Animashaun/Vox

The study comes out three months after Congress allowed funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program — which provides insurance to nine million low-income kids — to expire. And it builds on data released earlier this year, which finds that overall life expectancy in the United States has declined for the past two years — a troubling trend that hasn’t been seen since the 1960s.

Infants

