America No Longer A ‘Nation of Immigrants,’ USCIS Says

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is changing its mission statement to eliminate a passage that describes the U.S. as “a nation of immigrants.” (emphasis added)
The agency’s new mission statement as it appears on the agency’s website reads:
“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values.”
Here is USCIS’s previous mission statement:
“USCIS secures America’s promise as a nation of immigrants by providing accurate and useful information to our customers, granting immigration and citizenship benefits, promoting an awareness and understanding of citizenship, and ensuring the integrity of our immigration system.”
The removal of the phrase “nation of immigrants” was announced to agency staff in an email letter from Director L. Francis Cissna.
In the letter, Cissna said, “I believe this simple, straightforward statement clearly defines the agency’s role in our country’s lawful immigration system and the commitment we have to the American people.”
He also explained why the new mission statement deletes the …
No piece of land can support an unlimited number of people. The homeless, hunger, and poverty rates in the US tell us we exceeded our carrying capacity years ago.
Europe seems to indicate otherwise- more crowded and more prosperous. As to environmental sustainability- you seem to be on stronger ground, but those who agree with you about immigration seem committed to being as unsustainable as possible. Plus the sustainability issue is a world wide one, not one for just us.
My eyes see an overpopulated world, especially when the water sources are considered ; because they are being polluted by fracking and are running out where people depend upon glaciers which are not being replaced by snowfall the way they used to be because of global warming which diminishes the glaciers more every year in which the overall earth’s temperature rises.