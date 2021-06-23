America is on a gun-buying spree. Here’s what is driving the surge

Author:     Rosalina Nieves and Theresa Waldrop,
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     6:59 PM ET, Fri June 4, 2021
 Link: America is on a gun-buying spree. Here’s what is driving the surge

I see this as an alarming trend. I understand why it is happening, and it is completely predictable but still very scary. Blacks, particularly women, as this report describes, are exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, buying guns and training how to use them. Next, there will be Black militias protecting their neighborhoods, which will lead to more Black-police violence. Then there will be violence between White and Black militias. This is where America’s gun insanity is heading. Predictable but lethal, and it is going to drive the White supremacist christofascists wild.

Michelle Tigner, 25, is an Army veteran who began carrying a gun as part of her job as a military intelligence officer. Credit: Marchelle Tigner

Robin Armstrong said she’s had a phobia of guns since her brother was fatally shot, but that hasn’t stopped her from buying a Springfield XD nine-millimeter handgun.”I’m practicing as much as I can, and I’m just trying not to be nervous around it,” said Armstrong, who plans to buy two more firearms: an AR-15 rifle and a smaller handgun she can carry concealed.Armstrong, who is Black and lives in the San Francisco Bay area, cited “things that were going on in the country” like social injustice and her safety as the reasons for her new found interest in guns.She is just one of many Americans either buying a gun for the first time or adding to what they already own, leading to a surge in US gun sales that started last year and is continuing strong in 2021.

