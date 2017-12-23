America hates the GOP’s tax bill, and the Koch Brothers are spending millions to change that

Not satisfied with Republicans passing a tax bill that is hugely beneficial to them, the billionaire Koch brothers are planning to invest millions in an advertising campaign designed to sell the hugely unpopular bill to the American people.
The “full-scale, nationwide education campaign” will include TV and digital ads along with phone banking, door knocking, and town hall events, in the hopes that it will convince people of the bill’s supposed merits.
“We will make a massive push to show how pro-growth policies can revitalize the economy and open the floodgates to new opportunity, innovation, and prosperity,” a spokesman for the Koch network told Buzzfeed News. “There’s no doubt this was an historic achievement, but it was only the first step.”
The Koch brothers have already spent more than $20 million lobbying for the bill, working closely with the Trump administration.
Business leaders were quick to praise the bill’s passage, which more than half of Americans oppose, and have delivered a slew of promises signaling their commitment to “economic growth.” The CEO of Boeing announced his company was setting aside $300 million for “employee” and charitable investments. Meanwhile AT&T, Comcast, and Wells Fargo all promised their workers …
