A nascent “America First Caucus” in Congress linked to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) has been distributing materials calling for a “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and a return to architectural style that “befits the progeny of European architecture.”
Reps. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) have also agreed to join the group, according to an email invitation obtained by Punchbowl News.
We’ve been covering Congress for a long time, and this is some of the most nakedly nativist rhetoric we’ve ever seen.
Here are some eye-popping sections of the literature, which we obtained from a source on Capitol Hill.
→ Under the “Immigration” section: “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”
More: “History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country. While certain economic and financial interest groups benefit immensely from mass immigration, legal as well as illegal, and the aggregate output of the …