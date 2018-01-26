An alternative measure to GDP is proof that the global economy isn’t what it seems

Author:     Eshe Nelson
Source:     Quartz
Publication Date:     January 22, 2018
 https://qz.com/1185054/world-economic-forum-is-the-inclusive-development-index-a-better-measure-of-progress-than-gdp/

For many years I have argued that based on social outcome data those societies that make social wellbeing their first priority, rather than profit, are healthier, more long-lived, happier, lower stressed, better educated, safer, and overall provide a much nicer life for their citizens.  This difference is the reason why six times as many Americans move to Norway as Norwegians move to America.

Now economists are beginning to calibrate on the basis of this social data and I see this as good news. Here’s the story.

Inclusive Development Index, top 10 countries

Advanced economies: Emerging economies:
Norway Lithuania
Iceland Hungary
Luxembourg Azerbaijan
Switzerland Latvia
Denmark Poland
Sweden Panama
Netherlands Croatia
Ireland Uruguay
Australia Chile
Austria Romania
Source: WEF

By traditional standards, the global economy is experiencing something of a renaissance. For the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, every major region in the world is growing at the same time. But there remains a growing unease that measuring the health of an economy by GDP alone disguises the truly burning issues—namely, inequality.

Gross domestic product­—the sum of the goods and services produced by a nation—is an insufficient measure of national economic performance, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is hosting its annual gathering of the global elite in Davos this week.

Dozens of political leaders will be at the conference, in high spirits given the strength of the global economy but not necessarily comfortable in their positions. Since last year’s gathering, for example, British prime minister Theresa May lost her parliamentary majority and German chancellor Angela Merkel is a last-minute addition to the schedule after cobbling together a governing coalition (probably), months after her country’s most recent …

