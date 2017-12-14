Almost half of British people want Donald Trump’s state visit scrapped, poll shows

Author:    
Source:     The Independent (U.K.)
Publication Date:     13 December 2017
 Link: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/trumps-state-visit-poll-uk-people-against-want-scrapped-latest-a8106506.html"

This story is getting zero coverage in the U.S. but it is a significant deal in the U.K., as demonstrated by this piece in The Independent one of the nation’s most influential newspapers. I think it is a flashing red light on a trend line.

Think about this for a minute: The partnership of the U.S. and the U.K. was the foundation stone upon which the post World War II world was built. And now almost half the people of Great Britain don’t even want the President of the United States to come to their country for a state visit.  And that poll was taken before the Alabama vote.

The geopolitics of the world are changing radically, and not in a good way for America.

Around half of the British public think the UK must scrap its invitation for a full state visit to Donald Trump following his support for a British far-right group, a poll has revealed.

The exclusive survey for The Independent by BMG Research shows 48 per cent want the visit written off, with the figure soaring to 61 per cent once “don’t knows” are removed.

Hardening opposition to the official trip, which would see Mr Trump meet the Queen, came as the US ambassador to London signalled a less formal visit to the UK would take place in the new year.

Any journey by Mr Trump to Britain will likely be beset by demonstrations over the President’s support for the far right, his climate change policies, the “Muslim travel ban” and the decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The poll asked respondents whether, following criticism for Mr Trump’s promotion of videos posted by Britain First, “should his invitation be officially withdrawn for his state visit to the UK?”

Of more than 1,500 people in a controlled sample questioned, 48 per cent said the invitation should be withdrawn, 31 per cent said it should not and 21 per cent said …

