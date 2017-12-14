Almost half of British people want Donald Trump’s state visit scrapped, poll shows

Around half of the British public think the UK must scrap its invitation for a full state visit to Donald Trump following his support for a British far-right group, a poll has revealed.
The exclusive survey for The Independent by BMG Research shows 48 per cent want the visit written off, with the figure soaring to 61 per cent once “don’t knows” are removed.
Hardening opposition to the official trip, which would see Mr Trump meet the Queen, came as the US ambassador to London signalled a less formal visit to the UK would take place in the new year.
Any journey by Mr Trump to Britain will likely be beset by demonstrations over the President’s support for the far right, his climate change policies, the “Muslim travel ban” and the decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
The poll asked respondents whether, following criticism for Mr Trump’s promotion of videos posted by Britain First, “should his invitation be officially withdrawn for his state visit to the UK?”
Of more than 1,500 people in a controlled sample questioned, 48 per cent said the invitation should be withdrawn, 31 per cent said it should not and 21 per cent said …