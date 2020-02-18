Alabama lawmaker’s bill would force men to get vasectomies at 50

Author:     Howard Koplowitz
Source:     AL.com
Publication Date:     Feb 13, 2020
 Link: https://www.al.com/politics/2020/02/state-reps-bill-would-force-men-to-get-vasectomies-at-50.html"

I always find it interesting to observe how anti-choice men who are quite comfortable telling women they don’t actually have control over their own bodies develop a serious case of the vapors when a woman suggests something about the law controlling men’s control over their bodies. Here is an example of what I mean from the Alabama house. Bravo Rep. Rolanda Hollis, say I.

Alabama House of Representatives
Credit: Montgomery Advertiser

A state representative from Birmingham filed a bill Thursday that would require Alabama men to get a vasectomy once they reach 50 years old or father three children, “whichever comes first.”

The legislation by state Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, says that a man will have to pay for the vasectomy “at his own expense.”

Hollis said the bill is a response to last year’s abortion bill that passed the legislature and included a near-total ban on abortion.

“The vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill … it always takes two to tango,” she said. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”

Hollis explained that she is “both” pro-life and pro-choice.

“I do not believe that women should use abortion as a birth control, but I do believe that if a women is raped or if it’s incest or anything like that, then she has the choice to do what she wants to do.”

In October, a federal judge blocked the abortion bill from going into effect while courts address challenges to the legislation. …

Alabama lawmaker's bill would force men to get vasectomies at 50

