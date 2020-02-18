Alabama lawmaker’s bill would force men to get vasectomies at 50

A state representative from Birmingham filed a bill Thursday that would require Alabama men to get a vasectomy once they reach 50 years old or father three children, “whichever comes first.”
The legislation by state Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, says that a man will have to pay for the vasectomy “at his own expense.”
Hollis said the bill is a response to last year’s abortion bill that passed the legislature and included a near-total ban on abortion.
“The vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill … it always takes two to tango,” she said. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”
Hollis explained that she is “both” pro-life and pro-choice.
“I do not believe that women should use abortion as a birth control, but I do believe that if a women is raped or if it’s incest or anything like that, then she has the choice to do what she wants to do.”
In October, a federal judge blocked the abortion bill from going into effect while courts address challenges to the legislation. …