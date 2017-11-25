If air pollution is deforming sperm, will men finally take it seriously?

Author:     Jenny Jones
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thursday 23 November 2017 08.31 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/nov/23/air-pollution-deforming-sperm-men"

Here is another one of those critical trends shaping the future that is getting very little attention. Over the past several years I have done several stories on this, and almost no one reads them, and I rarely hear it discussed at the research conferences I go to.

But the truth is we are losing the ability to procreate. Sperm counts amongst western men have dropped  by more than 50% since the late 1970s, and continue to go down. Do you think that might become a problem? Why is it happening? Toxins and hormones in food? In the water? In the air? Nobody knows because there is no major effort to answer the question.

‘Sperm counts among men in the west have more than halved in the past 40 years.’ Credit: Alamy

There is nothing like the image of deformed sperm to grab the attention of male politicians. The tentative link between male fertility and pollution has been put forward by medics in China and in a world where heterosexual men still make most of the decisions, I hope it makes pollution a personal priority for a few of them. It’s only one bit of research, among hundreds of more definitive studies into proven health conditions linked to pollution, but the world may become a slightly better place as a result.

When I was first elected to the London Assembly 17 years ago, we were told that air pollution was yesterday’s issue and the technological solutions were rolling off the production line. I wasn’t convinced and argued that we needed to change our lifestyles by driving less, but very few in the media, or politics, saw this as a priority. That changed as the medical evidence mounted and the technological fix failed to deliver. The number of premature deaths linked to air pollution escalated dramatically, with links to heart disease, dementiatype 2

Link to Full Article:  If air pollution is deforming sperm, will men finally take it seriously?

