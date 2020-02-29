AG Barr and Betsy DeVos rail against secularism and a ‘culture of disbelief’ at religious broadcasters convention

Author:     Alex Henderson
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     February 27, 2020
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/ag-barr-and-betsy-devos-rail-against-secularism-and-a-culture-of-disbelief-at-religious-broadcasters-convention/"

Do you want to know what christofascism sounds like, what positions its proponents advocate? Look no further than William Barr and Betsy DeVos. I find it amazing that such people can hold public office but in criminal Trump’s administration such individuals are welcomed. Goodbye democracy.

William Barr the don’s personal consigliere

President Donald Trump views his alliance with the Christian right as essential to his 2020 campaign, and two Trump loyalists — Attorney General William Barr and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — were clearly pandering to religious conservatives this week during a speech at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention, which is being held in Nashville, Tennessee and continues through this Friday, February 28.

Barr’s speech was sponsored by the nonprofit group Save the Persecuted Christians, which is headed by Frank J. Gaffney, Jr. — a far-right conspiracy theorist and Islamophobe who has claimed that the Muslim Brotherhood is trying to infiltrate the U.S. government and impose sharia law. Before Barr spoke at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention, Gaffney stressed that he was not sponsoring a panel that would be held later and feature attorney Asma Uddin (who he smeared as a “sharia supremacist”).

During his speech, Barr (who is a Catholic, not a Protestant evangelical) railed against secularism in the United States — telling the crowd, “While most everyone agrees that we must have separation of church and state, this does not require that we drive religion from the public square and affirmatively use …

Link to Full Article:  AG Barr and Betsy DeVos rail against secularism and a 'culture of disbelief' at religious broadcasters convention

Barr: “While most everyone agrees that we must have separation of church and state, this does not require that we drive religion from the public square and affirmatively use government power to promote a culture of disbelief.” Barr contradicts himself with this statement. First he says that “most everyone agrees we must have separation of church and State”, but Barr and DeVos want to include religion in the educational purview. That is Not promotion of the separation of church and State. And, there is no effort by secularists to “promote a culture of disbelief”, but Barr and DeVos Are promoting… Read more »

