About 30% Of Animal, Plant Species At Risk Of Extinction, Says IUCN Red List

Author:     Dominique Mosbergen
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     12/10/2020 10:15 pm ET
 Link: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/iucn-red-list-extinctions_n_5fd2cd85c5b652dce5875673"

Will your children ever see a freshwater dolphin? Probably not, they will be extinct, as will hundreds of other species. Because of our greed and stupidity, we are destroying the earth’s biosphere faster than scientists can even measure.

Freshwater dolphins near extinction Credit: International Union for Conservation of Nature

A staggering percentage of the world’s plant and animal species are at risk of extinction, according to the latest IUCN Red List, an inventory of threatened species maintained by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Red List, which was updated Thursday, lists more than 35,700 species — representing almost 30% of all plant and animal species evaluated by the IUCN — as currently threatened with extinction. These include all of the world’s freshwater dolphins, almost one-third of all oak trees and 40% of all amphibians.

At least 31 species have also been declared extinct, according to the latest Red List. These include several freshwater fish species endemic to Lake Lanao in the Philippines, which, according to the IUCN, were killed off in part by overfishing and the introduction of predatory species to the lake. Three Central American frog species have also been declared extinct, the organization said.

“The growing list of extinct species is a stark reminder that conservation efforts must urgently expand,” Bruno Oberle, IUCN’s director-general, said in a statement. “To tackle global threats such as unsustainable fisheries, land clearing for agriculture, and invasive species, conservation …

