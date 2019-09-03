A Top Financier of Trump and McConnell is a Driving Force Behind Amazon Deforestation

Author:     Ryan Grim
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     August 27 2019, 8:53 a.m.
 Link: https://theintercept.com/2019/08/27/amazon-rainforest-fire-blackstone/"

Moscow Mitch, Trump, and Steve Schwarzman are all committed proponents of piranha capitalism, now the dominant economic model in the United States. It is defined by the fact that it values only one thing, profit, and is motivated by untrammeled greed. In my view, all three of them are guilty of committing crimes against humanity, should be tried by the world court and put in prison.

Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwarzman
Blackstone Group CEO
Credit: Richard Drew/AP

TWO BRAZILIAN FIRMS owned by a top donor to President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are significantly responsible for the ongoing destruction of the Amazon rainforest, carnage that has developed into raging fires that have captivated global attention.

The companies have wrested control of land, deforested it, and helped build a controversial highway to their new terminal in the one-time jungle, all to facilitate the cultivation and export of grain and soybeans. The shipping terminal at Miritituba, deep in the Amazon in the Brazilian state of Pará, allows growers to load soybeans on barges, which will then sail to a larger port before the cargo is shipped around the world.

The Amazon terminal is run by Hidrovias do Brasil, a company that is owned in large part by Blackstone, a major U.S. investment firm. Another Blackstone company, Pátria Investimentos, owns more than 50 percent of Hidrovias, while Blackstone itself directly owns an additional roughly 10 percent stake. Blackstone co-founder and CEO Stephen Schwarzman is a close ally of Trump and has donated millions of dollars to McConnell in recent years. 

“Blackstone is committed to responsible environmental

Link to Full Article:  A Top Financier of Trump and McConnell is a Driving Force Behind Amazon Deforestation

Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

My previous comment applies to this article, too.

2 minutes ago

