A new state-by-state scorecard details GOP assault on voting access

As Texas Republicans sought the arrest of Democrats blocking voter suppression legislation and U.S. senators left Washington, D.C. without passing a major pro-democracy bill on Wednesday, a new state-by-state report detailed the GOP’s ongoing assault on ballot access.
“Voting rights legislation must be passed urgently by Congress when they return from recess before more damage is done.”
—Caleb Jackson, CLC
The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) released a scorecard (pdf) grading the 39 states whose legislative sessions ended on or before June 30, focusing on vote-by-mail and early voting laws.
The report also examines proposed federal legislation: the For the People Act—which the Senate GOP blocked again Wednesday—and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
“Federal intervention would have succeeded in preventing dozens of states from passing laws this year that severely curtail millions of Americans’ freedom to vote,” …