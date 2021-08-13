A new state-by-state scorecard details GOP assault on voting access

August 12, 2021
 A new state-by-state scorecard details GOP assault on voting access

The MAGAT Party recognizing what the Census Bureau has just announced is doing everything it can to dismantle our democracy. This is going to get down to what each one of us does. Every single person eligible to vote must vote for democracy and against the MAGATs in the upcoming election.

States with a score of eight or higher were labeled “green,” meaning “least restrictive” in terms of vote-by-mail and early voting access. A score of six or seven earned a “yellow” label for “restrictive,” and any state with five or fewer points was dubbed “red” for “most restrictive.” While none of the states received no points, only two—Illinois and Washington—got perfect scores.

As Texas Republicans sought the arrest of Democrats blocking voter suppression legislation and U.S. senators left Washington, D.C. without passing a major pro-democracy bill on Wednesday, a new state-by-state report detailed the GOP’s ongoing assault on ballot access.

“Voting rights legislation must be passed urgently by Congress when they return from recess before more damage is done.”
—Caleb Jackson, CLC

The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) released a scorecard (pdf) grading the 39 states whose legislative sessions ended on or before June 30, focusing on vote-by-mail and early voting laws.

The report also examines proposed federal legislation: the For the People Act—which the Senate GOP blocked again Wednesday—and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“Federal intervention would have succeeded in preventing dozens of states from passing laws this year that severely curtail millions of Americans’ freedom to vote,” …

