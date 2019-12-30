A neuroscientist explains why Christian evangelicals are wired to believe Donald Trump’s gaslighting lies

Author:     Bobby Azarian
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     December 29, 2019
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2019/12/a-neuroscientist-explains-why-christian-evangelicals-are-wired-to-believe-donald-trumps-gaslighting-lies/"

Further confirmation I what I have been saying for the past three years. Always remember between 21% and 27% (depends on study) of Americans have overactive right amygdalas, which correlates with ultra-conservative politics and religiosity. Also that the average IQ in the U.S.  is 98, and that 34% are between 98 and 85, with 14% between 85 and 70 (retarded).When you combine those two factors you get Trumpers, filled with fear but unable to think rationally.

Children at Jesus camp

President Donald Trump lies so often that it is no longer shocking when it happens, no matter how blatant or absurd the falsehood may be. Not only does Trump regularly exaggerate the truth, he frequently denies facts that can be observed directly from video or audio tapes. This has led some professionals to diagnose his lying as compulsive or pathological, and many psychologists have pointed out that he is constantly gaslighting his base—a term that refers to a strategic attempt to get others to question their direct experience of reality.

With so much evidence to contradict his claims, like having the largest inauguration crowd size despite pictures clearly showing otherwise, one must wonder how there are still people out there who believe anything the man says. But the fact of the matter is there are many who swallow it hook, line, and sinker. Most of his fervent supporters are convinced that Trump is the harbinger of truth when it comes to important issues like climate change—which is really just a “hoax perpetrated by the Chinese government”.

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  A neuroscientist explains why Christian evangelicals are wired to believe Donald Trump’s gaslighting lies

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com