A Locked and Loaded Covernant: The Religious Roots of America’s Gun Culture

Author:     PETER LAARMAN
Source:     Religion Dispatches
Publication Date:     MARCH 7, 2018
 Link: http://religiondispatches.org/a-locked-and-loaded-covenant-the-religious-roots-of-americas-gun-culture/

One of the hallmarks of all the American christofascist cults is their obsession with gun ownership and their often violent objection to putting any restrictions on the purchase and ownership of guns, particularly assault rifles.

The cultists blather on about the Second Amendment while not understanding what it actually is about, or why it was created, and they seem uninterested in the deaths of some 35,000 people a year from gunshots.

You don’t see many reports on the gun and religion linkage but here is a good one, by a senior member of a Christian Church.

Garry Wills was being only slightly ironic when he wrote (in the wake of the ghastly Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando) that it is “theologically inconceivable” to implement real gun control in the United States:

God gave us guns to show us who we are. Giving up the gun would be surrender to evil, taking us abruptly into eschatological time…

The Gun is patriotic.

The Gun is America.

The Gun is God.

In her highly readable and timely new book, Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz deftly traces the historical and religious roots attaching to the sanctity of the Second Amendment in the minds of millions of Americans who are not gun owners or NRA members. Her point of departure:

The lobbying efforts of the NRA and advertising by US gun manufacturers are the designated culprits in most arguments for gun regulations and bans of some weapons, but the NRA and gun manufacturers’ success is due to a larger ideological hegemony that they did not create, but rather have exploited.

 

Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
City Lights Publishers
January 23, 2018

It’s Dunbar-Ortiz’s mission to illustrate how this hegemony …

