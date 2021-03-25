A List of Recent Mass Shootings in the United States

Author:     Daniel Victor and Jenny Gross
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 23, 2021
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/23/us/us-mass-shootings.html"

In 2018, in the United States nearly 40,000 men, women, and children died from gun violence; it is a number so large that is orders of magnitude greater than all the nations of Europe COMBINED. And not one of those countries trains its children on how to behave when a mass murderer with an assault rifle storms into their school and starts shooting. America’s gun psychosis has reached a level where we have more guns than people in the country, and mass murders are commonplace, as this article lays out. In my view this is social insanity.

A gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., on Monday, killing 10 people, including a police officer. Credit: Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network/Reuters

The bleak reality of a list like this is that it leaves out so many more.

There have been dozens of mass shootings in the United States in just the past five years, according to the Violence Project, which maintains a database of attacks in which at least four people were killed.

And before that, many more were seared into memories: San Bernardino, Calif., and Charleston, S.C., in 2015; Newtown, Conn., and Aurora, Colo., in 2012; Virginia Tech in 2007, among them.

Each new attack is a reminder of all of the others that came before it, as the nation has been unable to curb an epidemic of gun violence that far outpaces other countries. These are just some of the horrors that have traumatized the nation.

A gunman inside a grocery store killed 10 people, including Eric Talley, the first police officer to arrive at the scene. The gunman was injured and taken into custody.

