A Kremlin-Linked Firm Invested Millions in Kentucky. Were They After More Than Money?

Author:     SIMON SHUSTER and VERA BERGENGRUEN
Source:     Time
Publication Date:     AUGUST 13, 2019
 Link: https://time.com/5651345/rusal-investment-braidy-kentucky/"

Everybody looked away when Moscow Mitch and Oleg Deripaska worked out this deal in an impoverished sector of Kentucky. I think they thought beggars can’t be choosers. But this is a story of corruption, and how Russia, a nation with an economy the size of New York state, can manipulate a nation ostensibly more powerful and dominant by orders of magnitude.

The idled blast furnace stands on the grounds of AK Steel’s Ashland Works mill on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Ashland, Ky.
Credit: Luke Sharrett/Time.

Last summer, it looked like things were finally about to change for Ashland, Ky. For two decades, the jobs that once supported this Appalachian outpost of 20,000 people on a bend in the Ohio River have been disappearing: 100 laid off from the freight-rail maintenance shop; dozens pink-slipped at the oil refinery; 1,100 axed at the steel mill that looms over the landscape. Then, on June 1, 2018, standing on a stage flanked by the state’s governor and business leaders, Craig Bouchard, the CEO of Braidy Industries, pointed across a vast green field and described a vision as though he could already see it.

In the little-used park just off I-64, Braidy would build the largest aluminum mill constructed in the U.S. in nearly four decades. The $1.7 billion plant would take aluminum slab and roll it into the material used in everything from cars and planes to soda cans. It would employ 600 full-time workers earning twice the average salary in the region, Bouchard said, and create 18,000 other jobs across the state. Gesturing …

Link to Full Article:  A Kremlin-Linked Firm Invested Millions in Kentucky. Were They After More Than Money?

