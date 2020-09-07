93% of Black Lives Matter Protests Have Been Peaceful, New Report Finds

Author:     SANYA MANSOOR
Source:     Time
Publication Date:     SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 11:47 AM EDT
 Link: https://time.com/5886348/report-peaceful-protests/"

And here are the facts about the nonviolent demonstrations, and proof that Trump is lying, in this as in nearly everything else.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Protesters with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement march through Manhattan following the shooting of a Black man by a White police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the weekend, on August 24, 2020 in New York City. The Wisconsin National Guard has been deployed to Kenosha after the man was shot several times at close range in the back during an encounter with a police officer, which was caught on video. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

The vast majority of Black Lives Matter protests—more than 93%—have been peaceful, according to a new report published Thursday by a nonprofit that researches political violence and protests across the world.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) analyzed more than 7,750 Black Lives Matter demonstrations in all 50 states and Washington D.C. that took place in the wake of George Floyd’s death between May 26 and August 22.

Their report states that more than 2,400 locations reported peaceful protests, while fewer than 220 reported “violent demonstrations.” The authors define violent demonstrations as including “acts targeting other individuals, property, businesses, other rioting groups or armed actors.” Their definition includes anything from “fighting back against police” to …

