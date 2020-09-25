61% of Americans Support Abolishing Electoral College

Author:     Megan Brenan
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     SEPTEMBER 24, 2020
 Link: https://news.gallup.com/poll/320744/americans-support-abolishing-electoral-college.aspx"

I agree with this poll’s conclusions. The Electoral College was created to resolve a struggle between the slave and non-slave owning states and should be abolished. The election should be determined by popular vote.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • 61% prefer amending Constitution to use popular vote to elect president
  • 89% of Democrats, 23% of Republicans favor popular vote
  • Democrats’ preference for popular vote highest in two decades

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Heading into the 2020 presidential election, three in five Americans favor amending the U.S. Constitution to replace the Electoral College with a popular vote system, marking a six-percentage point uptick since April 2019. This preference for electing the president based on who receives the most votes nationwide is driven by 89% of Democrats and 68% of independents. Far fewer Republicans, 23%, share this view, as 77% of them support keeping the current system in which the candidate with the most votes in the Electoral College wins the election.Americans Favor Using Popular Vote to Elect PresidentThinking for a moment about the way in which the president is elected in this country, which would you prefer — to amend the Constitution so the candidate who receives the most total votes nationwide wins the election, or to keep the current system, in which the candidate who wins the most votes in the Electoral College wins the election?

Amend the ConstitutionKeep current system
%%
Total U.S. adults
Rev. Dean

I totally agree with you, Stephan; the electoral college is not democratic and has no valid place in our society.

Archives

