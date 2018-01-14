After 60 million years of extreme living, seabirds are crashing

Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Saturday Jan 06, 2018 · 1:23 AM PST
 Link: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/1/6/1730199/-After-60-million-years-of-extreme-living-seabirds-are-crashing

The coral reefs are dying, from human meditated acidification of the oceans,  the sea creature eco-systems are collapsing from overfishing and the death of the coral reefs, and now we learn that the seabirds are dying off. Humans as a species just don’t seem to be smart enough to recognize that they are also part of the matrix of life and these massive die-offs and disruptions are not going to occur without humanity paying a price.

Terns, terns, terns, and a few other kinds of birds on Tern Island. Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument
Credit: Lieutenant Elizabeth Crapo, NOAA Corps

The global seabird population may have fallen by almost 70 per cent since 1950, a 2015 study suggests. The study, published in PLOS ONE, analyzed data on 162 species, representing 19 per cent of the global seabird population. Every single continent and every coastline of every single continent is represented in the study according to the authors. Jeremy Hance of The Guardian writes:

Every day for sixty million years, seabirds have performed mind-boggling acts of derring-do: circumnavigating the globe without rest, diving more than 200 meters in treacherous seas for a bite of lunch, braving the most unpredictable weather on the planet as if it were just another Tuesday and finding their way home in waters with few, if any, landmarks.

Now, deteriorating environmental conditions worldwide maybe more than these evolutionary marvels can handle in their day to day struggle to survive.

puffin_group_high_res._by_Derrick_Z._Jackson.jpg
Puffin..research reveals a strategic approach to migration, the team also found that long distance travel is hard work for puffins and comes with costly knock-on effects. Different migration strategies were reflected in the
  1. sam
    Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 5:23 am

    Do not be surprised if the human population of the planet crashes in the next 10 years.

