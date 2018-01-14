After 60 million years of extreme living, seabirds are crashing

The global seabird population may have fallen by almost 70 per cent since 1950, a 2015 study suggests. The study, published in PLOS ONE, analyzed data on 162 species, representing 19 per cent of the global seabird population. Every single continent and every coastline of every single continent is represented in the study according to the authors. Jeremy Hance of The Guardian writes:
Every day for sixty million years, seabirds have performed mind-boggling acts of derring-do: circumnavigating the globe without rest, diving more than 200 meters in treacherous seas for a bite of lunch, braving the most unpredictable weather on the planet as if it were just another Tuesday and finding their way home in waters with few, if any, landmarks.
Now, deteriorating environmental conditions worldwide maybe more than these evolutionary marvels can handle in their day to day struggle to survive.…
Do not be surprised if the human population of the planet crashes in the next 10 years.