56 Countries Gather Online In Their Quest To Fix Climate Change

Despite the current crisis, green entrepreneurs across the globe continue to create positive climate impact and economic opportunities. A record number of 3,000 startups from 56 countries entered this year’s edition of ClimateLaunchpad*, the global green business ideas competition. The 7th edition of its Global Grand Final will be an entirely digital 3-day event (September 30 – October 2).
Global Grand Final Will be Hosted Online
ClimateLaunchpad is part of the entrepreneurship offerings by EIT Climate-KIC, the EU’s main climate innovation initiative. Its mission is to unlock global cleantech potential and to accelerate innovations that address climate change.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 competition is now digitally available. Boot Camps, coaching sessions, and national and regional finals have all been brought to virtual environments. ClimateLaunchpad is now preparing to do the same for its annual Global Grand Final, which is no small feat as it is the largest green business event around. There will be 65 cleantech startups pitching, live keynotes, interactive masterclasses, networking, fun sessions, inspirational talks, and live discussions.
The fully virtual event will be accessible to all and is unconstrained by time, space, travel, or CO2…