56 Countries Gather Online In Their Quest To Fix Climate Change

Source:     CleanTechnica
Publication Date:     8 August 2020
 Link: https://cleantechnica.com/2020/08/08/56-countries-gather-online-in-their-quest-to-fix-climate-change/"

Here is some good news about climate change. The Trump administration and many Repubicans may not even believe climate change is real, but other administrations, in other countries, as well as ordinary people and business entrepreneurs know it to be real and are trying to develop a response that fosters wellbeing.

Climate Launchpad 2019 green business start-up winners
Credit: Climate Launchpad

Despite the current crisis, green entrepreneurs across the globe continue to create positive climate impact and economic opportunities. A record number of 3,000 startups from 56 countries entered this year’s edition of ClimateLaunchpad*, the global green business ideas competition. The 7th edition of its Global Grand Final will be an entirely digital 3-day event (September 30 – October 2).

Global Grand Final Will be Hosted Online

ClimateLaunchpad is part of the entrepreneurship offerings by EIT Climate-KIC, the EU’s main climate innovation initiative. Its mission is to unlock global cleantech potential and to accelerate innovations that address climate change.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 competition is now digitally available. Boot Camps, coaching sessions, and national and regional finals have all been brought to virtual environments. ClimateLaunchpad is now preparing to do the same for its annual Global Grand Final, which is no small feat as it is the largest green business event around. There will be 65 cleantech startups pitching, live keynotes, interactive masterclasses, networking, fun sessions, inspirational talks, and live discussions.

The fully virtual event will be accessible to all and is unconstrained by time, space, travel, or CO2

Link to Full Article:  56 Countries Gather Online In Their Quest To Fix Climate Change
sam crespi

We all know that there have been a growing number of people who’ve begun to change how they live. It follows with the old adage, when the going gets tough, the touch get going. Crises seem to call out to our better nature. And, as you know and have written, it’s to take a regime change for the large scale shifts. But, equally important is for the greater population to change how they are, how they live in relation to Nature. To see Nature as a living organism that our lives depend on. To foster gratitude for Nature.

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
