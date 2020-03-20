Insurance Industry Ramps Up Propaganda Against Medicare for All Amid Pandemic

As the Covid-19 virus pandemic continues to expand, the failure of America’s illness profit system becomes more and more glaringly obvious. But the proponents of that grossly inadequate system will not go gently into history. They will do everything they can, will bribe every congress member they can, to keep their stranglehold on healthcare at the cost of your good health because it is so very profitable.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the United States, laying bare the myriad dysfunctions and inefficiencies of America’s for-profit healthcare system, a powerful insurance industry front group is openly ramping up its campaign against systemic healthcare reforms that experts say would help mitigate the outbreak and guarantee essential care for all.

Forbes Tate Partners, the lobbying firm behind the anti-Medicare for All group Partnership for America’s Health Care Future (PAHCF), tweeted late Monday that while its employees have been working from home since last Friday, “our work on behalf of our strategic partners and clients continues full steam ahead.”

To that end, PAHCF last week launched a Facebook ad blitz against Connecticut’s state public option plan and began laying the groundwork for propaganda efforts in other major states, including New York and California. PAHCF was formed in 2018 by major healthcare industry interests with the goal of squashing growing public support for single-payer.

