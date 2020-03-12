Trump Flatly Admits He’d Leave Americans Stranded to Hold Coronavirus Numbers Static

Author:     PETER WADE
Source:     RollingStone
Publication Date:     MARCH 7, 2020 8:11PM ET
 Link: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-main-concern-about-coronavirus-is-himself-964175/

When I said in the previously report that Trump was acting as he has in order to keep the number of cases small I thought some might take that as a partisan canard. Nope, straight out of criminal Trump’s mouth.  He does not see this as worldwide pandemic but instead as something affecting his re-election prospects. Note also the reference to his Ukrainian letter, it is the tell showing you what he is really thinking.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in Atlanta
President Trump is the master of saying the quiet part out loud, and on Friday he showed no signs of relinquishing that title.

While speaking at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Trump said he would prefer not to allow the more than 3,500 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship onto American soil “because I like the [coronavirus] numbers being where they are.”

Trump blatantly admitted that his initial inclination was to leave the people on the ship, some of whom have tested positive for the coronavirus, solely because of how it would appear, but said he would yield to the wants of the federal health officials who are in charge of the crisis.

“They would like to have the people come off,” Trump said of the health officials. The president continued, “I would like to have the people stay. I told them to make the final decision. I would rather because I like the numbers being …

