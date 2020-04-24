5 Things to Know About Climate Change and Coronavirus With WHO Climate Lead Dr. Campbell-Lendrum

Author:     Margaret Brennan and Kelsey Micklas
Source:     EcoWatch/CBS News
Publication Date:     Apr. 23, 2020 12:00PM EST
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/5-things-climate-change-coronavirus-who-2645813454.html"

Yet another confirmation of an SR prediction. Covid-19 should be seen as a wake-up call, this is the beginning of a new era. Here is what the World Health Organization has to say.

Doctor wearing highly protective suit while injecting a vaccine into the earth.
Credit: Hocus-Focus / Getty

Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and since well before the COVID-19 outbreak, the World Health Organization has been tracing and analyzing the impact of how climate change is impacting public health.

But as the global community continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, top climate officials say our attention needs to shift to climate-related issues that directly impact our health.

In an interview with “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, Dr. Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, Head of the Climate Change and Health Program at the World Health Organization, says presently, air pollution “is one of the severest problems that we face around the world.”

Air pollution increases the risk of other illnesses like heart disease and respiratory issues, something that has had a direct impact on those suffering during the coronavirus outbreak. About one in eight deaths around the world are caused by air pollution.

Additionally, extreme weather events and increased temperature can all have negative effects on public health.

“The extreme weather events are getting more severe. So we’re seeing more severe heat waves. We’re seeing more severe wildfires,” Dr. Campbell-Lendrum …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  5 Things to Know About Climate Change and Coronavirus With WHO Climate Lead Dr. Campbell-Lendrum

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com