5 Million Gallons of Freshwater Used to Frack Just One Well

Source:     ECOWatch
Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/fracking-water-use-2530261256.html"

Water is destiny. If you read me regularly you know I have been saying this for years. The issue is always too much or too little. And one of the worst things about fracking, in addition to the pollution, the earthquakes and all the other negatives is that in areas where there is very little water fracking sucks millions of gallons. Here’s the story, and the Trump administration has just  retracted  the restrictions that were put in place during the Obama administration. The Trump corruption and fascism, coupled with the corrupt and pusillanimous behavior of the power hungry Republicans in congress who place personal power and party above national wellbeing  is destroying  American democracy one step at a time. It is all going to turn on 2018.

Fracking in Texas
Credit: Ecowatch

A lot has been said about the toxic slurry of fracking fluids and its impact on water quality, but what about the millions of gallons of water that’s sucked up by the drilling process and its impact on water quantity?

A new study highlights how the five million gallons of freshwater used to fracture just one gas well in the U.S.—or more than enough to fill seven Olympic-size swimming pools—has depleted water levels in up to 51 percent of streams in Arkansas, as Motherboard reported from the research.

The paper, published in the American Chemical Society‘s journal Environmental Science & Technology, also finds that high-volume, short duration water withdrawals used for fracking fluids creates water stress to aquatic organisms in Fayetteville Shale streams.

These streams—which also supply drinking water to thousands of people in the region—are home to 10 aquatic species that are declining at a concerning rate, according to a release on the study. Depending on the time of year, freshwater usage for fracking could potentially affect aquatic organisms in 7 to 51 percent of the catchments, the research team found. Even if 100 percent of the fracking wastewater were recycled, between

