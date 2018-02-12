5 charts show why the South is the least healthy region in the US

Author:     Jay Maddock
Source:     The Conversation
Publication Date:     10 February 2018 (used)
 Link: https://theconversation.com/5-charts-show-why-the-south-is-the-least-healthy-region-in-the-us-89729"

These are facts:

There is a very strong correlation between poor health, having a shorter life span, and a host of other social problems, and fundamentalist christianity and Republican governance.

The data validating that is in this report, and the foundational studies upon which it is based.  I could give you a dozen more social outcome measures and they would all make the same point. The mix of fundamentalism and neo-feudalism produces  inferior social wellbeing. Its values are anti-life.

Here’s the question:  What will it take to get people to stop voting against their own self-interest, against their own good health and the health of their families, their wellbeing in every sense?

Year after year, southern states consistently rank among the worst in the U.S. for health and wellness.

This is not a new trend. The rankings have changed little over the last quarter century. What’s causing residents of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana and other southern states to live such short lives, while experiencing higher rates of cancer, diabetes and heart disease?

As a researcher who’s worked on state health promotion in Hawaii and Texas, it’s clear to me that there are a variety of factors behind people’s poor health in southern states – and none will be an easy fix.

Premature deaths

People in southern states die earlier from a variety of chronic conditions than people in the rest of the U.S. Infectious diseases including whooping cough, salmonella and chlamydia are high across the south, particularly in Louisiana and the Carolinas.

According to America’s Health Rankings, an annual report by the nonprofit United Health Foundation, someone living in Kentucky is 55 percent more likely to die from cancer than a person living in Utah. A resident of Mississippi is 85 percent more likely to die of cardiovascular disease than someone living in Minnesota. If you live in West Virginia, you …

Link to Full Article:  5 charts show why the South is the least healthy region in the US

