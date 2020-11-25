$427 billion lost each year to tax dodging by corporations and the rich: landmark study

Author:     Julia Conley
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     November 23, 2020
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2020/11/billionaire-tax/"

The American tax system is grotesquely skewed to favor the rich in every way. Middle class and poor people are much more likely to be audited. The tax code is written in such a way that there are numerous loopholes and off-ramps that allow the rich to go untaxed. As this report lays out, the system is so out of whack that it saves hundreds of billions of dollars for the rich. Hopefully, we are going to see change in this bias during the Biden administration — providing all you people in Georgia make sure two democrats go to the Senate as a result of the run-off.

A first-of-its-kind international report released Friday shows how wealthy countries are the primary drivers of tax revenue loss each year—contributing to $427 billion in losses to public funding annually and affecting the ability of countries all over the world, including developing nations, to provide services to the public.

The Tax Justice Network’s inaugural State of Tax Justice report is the first study to thoroughly measure how much money each country loses each year to corporate tax abuse and private tax evasion, using data that was self-reported by corporations to tax authorities.

The report notes that in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, the loss of revenue to tax abuse and evasion has major implications for public health efforts. One nurse’s annual salary is lost every second to tax havens—the equivalent of 34 million nurses’ salaries each year.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1329665779177041920&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2F2020%2F11%2Fbillionaire-tax%2F&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

“A global tax system that loses over $427 billion a year is not a broken system, it’s a system programmed to fail,” said Alex Cobham, chief executive of the Tax Justice Network.

“Under pressure from corporate giants and tax haven powers like the Netherlands and the U.K.’s network, our governments have programmed the global tax system to prioritize the …

