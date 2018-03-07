Gun Profiteers: Who’s Getting Rich Off the US Gun Crisis?

Author:     Derek Seidman
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Tuesday, March 06, 2018
 http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/43748-gun-profiteers-who-s-getting-rich-off-the-us-gun-crisis

Do you ever wonder who is being enriched with blood money paid for by the 35,000 lives a year of people who die from gunfire? I think those people should be made pariahs, so I am happy to provide some information in answer to that question.

Lloyd Blankfein

The recent shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School put renewed focus on the firearms manufacturing industry — which, along with ammunitions production, accounts for an estimated $17 billion in revenue.

Thousands of students — with those from Parkland, Florida leading the way — have staged walk-outs across the nation to protest the firearms industry, the NRA, and industry’s bought-off politicians. It’s starting to feel like it could be some sort of turning point.

Even corporations are feeling the heat over their ties to the firearms industry. A slew of corporate have already ended partnerships with the NRA due to public pressure — United Airlines, Delta Airlines, MetLife, and First National Bank of Omaha among them. Dick’s Sporting Goods, a major firearms retailer, has just announced that it is halting all sales of automatic weapons, and both Dick’s and Walmart are raising their minimum age to 21 for all gun buyers.

BlackStone, the powerful private equity firm headed by billionaire Trump ally Stephen Schwarzman, even put out an urgent request to the funds it invests with to “detail their ownership in companies that make or sell guns,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

As the Parkland …

