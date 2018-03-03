Spirit World

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     American Heritage
Publication Date:     April/May 2005 Volume 56 Issue 2
 Link: http://www.americanheritage.com/content/spirit-world

I got an email today asking me for a copy of an article I had written several years ago for American Heritage about  two communities of mediums (individuals who channel people who have died). I had forgotten it and, when I pulled it out, I thought you all might find it of interest. So here it is.

Lilly Dale, New York, a community of mediums
Credit: Religion News Service

We walk down a street that seems lifted from a Victorian-era children’s book, and there, on the white clapboard cottage’s wall, is the small sign we have been told to look for: MRS. HANSON—MEDIUM . Reverend Hanson answers the door, and behind her sits Mr. Hanson, with his newspaper, in what can only be called a front parlor. We are invited in, but only my wife, Hayden, may enter the reading room, lest my “vibrations” disturb the clarity of Mrs. Hanson’s focus. On the left of the entrance to the reading room, pinned to the wall, is Hanson’s certificate of ordination from the International General Assembly of Spiritualists and her Florida State business license, entitling her to give readings from her home.

Psychic “channeling” is no recent development in America, and the New Age movement we know today is really only the most recent iteration of a feature of the nation’s religious and spiritual landscape that can be traced back deep into our colonial past. Nor did the country’s fascination with communes and “intentional” small communities start in the 1960s. By the end of the nineteenth century there

