Moscow Is Laughing at Trump—And All of Us

“They are laughing their asses off in Moscow.” And thus President Trump may have uttered his most accurate analysis yet of Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 Presidential election. With Robert Mueller’s investigation advancing—The special counsel indicted thirteen Russians, on Friday—and H. R. McMaster, Trump’s own national-security adviser, telling a crowd of international dignitaries that the evidence against Russia was “incontrovertible,” Trump was apparently forced to find a new line of argumentation.
It wasn’t so long ago—last November—that, after having talked with Putin privately during a summit in Vietnam, Trump declared that he was ready to believe the Russian President’s denials. “Every time he sees me, he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and I really believe that, when he tells me that, he means it,” he said. But a growing and increasingly undeniable body of evidence suggests that he did, and it has forced Trump to change his tack: no matter what happened, Trump seems to be arguing, let’s not talk about it because it makes America look silly in the eyes of the people who pulled this caper off in the first place.
As Mueller’s indictment alleges, the Kremlin was guided by the “strategic …
I agree with your observations and would add that money laundering is the big story behind all of it. Trumpet has historically played fast and loose with the law getting caught sometimes but always wiggling free.
The Russian interference reflects a pattern executed in other places. Trumpet win or lose the discord is a win for Russia. On the other hand the US has interfered in elections world-wide since ww2 to greater depth and effect than what the Russians are accused of. This includes Russia itself in the 90’s. Maybe turn about is fair play?