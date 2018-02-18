This is America: 9 out of 10 public schools now hold mass shooting drills for students

Author:     Alexia Fernández Campbell
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Feb 16, 2018, 1:50pm EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/2/16/17016382/school-shooting-drills-training"

Suppose your 8 year old came home from school and told you they had spent the morning doing “gun drills” should a mass murderer come to their school. How would you feel? Oh, wait, you may already have had this experience; this is the new trend in American education, so get used to it.

American school children doing a gun drill
Credit: YouTube

“Are you kids good at running and screaming?” a police officer asks a class of elementary school kids in Akron, Ohio.

His friendly tone then turns serious.

“What I don’t want you to do is hide in the corner if a bad guy comes in the room,” he says. “You gotta get moving.”

This training session — shared online by the ALICE Training Institute, a civilian safety training company — reflects the new normal at American public schools. As armed shooters continue their deadly rampages, and while Washington remains stuck on gun control, a new generation of American students have learned to lock and barricade their classroom doors the same way they learn to drop and roll in case of a fire.

The training session is a stark reminder of how American schools have changed since the 1999 Columbine school shooting. School administrators and state lawmakers have realized that a mass shooting can happen in any community, in any school, at any time, and that they need to be prepared if it happens.

Since Columbine, 32 states have passed laws requiring schools to conduct lockdown drills to keep students safe from …

Link to Full Article:  This is America: 9 out of 10 public schools now hold mass shooting drills for students

  1. Mark R
    Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Since public schools already resemble prisons both for body and mind, a few extra drills should not be much of a burden. The statistical chance of something happening to any given individual is extremely low. Not that this is any consolation to those that are affected.

