Graphene filter makes even Sydney Harbour water drinkable

Author:     Michael Irving
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     February 15th, 2018
 Link: https://newatlas.com/graphene-graphair-water-filter/53437/"

Here, potentially, is an Australian solution to the rebuilding of American water infrastructure. I particular note this technology because it is a proof of the Wellness Theorem. It is cheaper, more efficient, more effective, and Graphair  is made from an inexpensive and renewable material, soybean oil.

We will learn a lot by how the technology develops and whether it is adopted in the U.S..

Dong Han Seo, of the CSIRO, holds a flask of water taken from Sydney Harbour, which has been purified to a drinkable standard thanks to a graphene-based filter
Credit: CSIRO

Among graphene’s long list of superpowers, filtering water may be one of the most directly beneficial. Now a team of Australian scientists has demonstrated how effective a specially-designed form of graphene can be at purifying water with a pretty challenging test: the filter made water from Sydney Harbour safe to drink in one step.

As well as being extremely strong and an excellent conductor of heat and electricity, graphene has proven itself to be an effective water filter. These devices could take the form of biofilm sheets floating on top of dirty or salty water, which absorb and purify the water. Other methods include a graphene-oxide membrane that can filter even the smallest salts out of water without impeding the flow.

The newest graphene water filter system was made using a form of the material dubbed “Graphair,” which was developed last year by a team at the CSIRO. Graphene is normally created using an energy-intensive process of chemical vapor deposition onto metal substrates, but Graphair is made from

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Graphene filter makes even Sydney Harbour water drinkable

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Amazing, thanks for this article.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com