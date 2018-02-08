Orcas can imitate human speech, research reveals

Author:     Nicola Davis
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thu 1 Feb 2018 08.38 EST
Link: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/jan/31/orcas-killer-whales-can-imitate-human-speech-research-reveals"

Yet more information, on the beings with whom we share the earth. This time it is talking orcas.

Click through to actually hear them.

An Orca
Credit: Whaleresearch.com

High-pitched, eerie and yet distinct, the sound of a voice calling the name “Amy” is unmistakable. But this isn’t a human cry – it’s the voice of a killer whale called Wikie.

New research reveals that orcas are able to imitate human speech, in some cases at the first attempt, saying words such as “hello”, “one, two” and “bye bye”.

The study also shows that the creatures are able to copy unfamiliar sounds produced by other orcas – including a sound similar to blowing a raspberry.

Scientists say the discovery helps to shed light on how different pods of wild killer whales have ended up with distinct dialects, adding weight to the idea that they are the result of imitation between orcas. The creatures are already known for their ability to copy the movements of other orcas, with some reports suggesting they can also mimic the sounds of bottlenose dolphins and sea lions.

“We wanted to see how flexible a killer whale can be in copying sounds,” said Josep Call, professor in evolutionary origins of mind at the University …

Link to Full Article:  Orcas can imitate human speech, research reveals

  1. Marsha Roberts
    Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Just like cats.

