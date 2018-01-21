How the heroin trade explains the US-UK failure in Afghanistan

Author:     ALFRED W. MCCOY
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 9 Jan 2018 01.00 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/jan/09/how-the-heroin-trade-explains-the-us-uk-failure-in-afghanistan"

The United States has been in a state of continuous war for almost three decades, and the only thing we have to show for it is a chain of destroyed dysfunctional nations, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, particularly. As I write this the BBC News is telling me the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul is under siege with foreign guests captive, dead, or at risk.

These wars have been very profitable for the war merchants and the military but for the millions of people in those nations they have been unmitigated disasters. In none of those countries has there been anything approaching a win for the U.S.. Here is the latest on Afghanistan, the oldest longest running war in American history where the American military is being defeated by the heroin poppy.

American troops in a heroin poppy field in Afghanistan Credit: The Guardian

After fighting the longest war in its history, the US stands at the brink of defeat in Afghanistan. How could this be possible? How could the world’s sole superpower have battled continuously for more than 16 years – deploying more than 100,000 troops at the conflict’s peak, sacrificing the lives of nearly 2,300 soldiers, spending more than $1tn (£740bn) on its military operations, lavishing a record $100bn more on “nation-building”, helping fund and train an army of 350,000 Afghan allies – and still not be able to pacify one of the world’s most impoverished nations? So dismal is the prospect of stability in Afghanistan that, in 2016, the Obama White House cancelled a planned withdrawal of its forces, ordering more than 8,000 troops to remain in the country indefinitely.

In the American failure lies a paradox: Washington’s massive military juggernaut has been stopped in its steel tracks by a small pink flower – the opium poppy. Throughout its three decades in Afghanistan, Washington’s military operations have succeeded only when they fit reasonably comfortably into central Asia’s illicit traffic in opium – and suffered when they failed to …

