How Putin’s proxies helped funnel millions into GOP campaigns

Author:     Ruth May
Source:     Dallas Morning News
Publication Date:     DEC 15, 2017
 Link: https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/commentary/2017/12/15/putins-proxies-helped-funnel-millions-gop-campaigns"

This article will help you understand why the Republican Party is so passionately trying to bury or dishonor Special Counsel Mueller’s exploration of the Russian Republican connection. It isn’t just Trump, the whole party is complicit. These people put party and personal power ahead of the wellbeing of the United States and none of them should be holding public office, in my view.

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA, left) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC, right).
Credit: Creative Commons.

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team probes deeper into potential collusion between Trump officials and representatives of the Russian government, investigators are taking a closer look at political contributions made by U.S. citizens with close ties to Russia.

Buried in the campaign finance reports available to the public are some troubling connections between a group of wealthy donors with ties to Russia and their political contributions to President Donald Trump and a number of top Republican leaders. And thanks to changes in campaign finance laws, the political contributions are legal. We have allowed our campaign finance laws to become a strategic threat to our country.

An example is Len Blavatnik, a dual U.S.-U.K. citizen and one of the largest donors to GOP political action committees in the 2015-16 election cycle. Blavatnik’s family emigrated to the U.S. in the late ’70s from the U.S.S.R. and he returned to Russia when the Soviet Union began to collapse in the late ’80s.

Data from the Federal Election Commission show that Blavatnik’s campaign contributions dating back to 2009-10 were fairly balanced across party lines and relatively modest for a billionaire. …

