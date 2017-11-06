Wisconsin GOP lawmaker says women should be forced to give birth to grow the labor force

This week, the Wisconsin State Assembly voted to approve a bill that would prevent health insurance plans for state employees from covering abortions, except in the cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother’s life.
While the bill passed on party lines, there was one legislator, Rep. Scott Allen (R), who said the law didn’t go far enough.
“Often in public debates people are afraid to say it, but let me just say it: Abortion is wrong,” Allen said, as reported by Mitch Reynolds of WIZM. “Although it may be legal we should in no way shape or form should we provide public funding for abortion.”
Allen then went on to argue that abortion was wrong for economic reasons, essentially saying that all women should be forced to have babies in order to grow the labor market.
“Labor force shortages are tied to population declines. Labor force shortages are a limiting factor …