In 347 Days, President Trump Has Made 1,950 False and Misleading Claims

Author:     Lee Camp
Source:     truthdig
Publication Date:     10 January 2018
 Link: https://www.truthdig.com/articles/washington-post-lied-correcting-president-trumps-1950-lies/"

Recently the Washington Post committed the time and effort necessary to really assess how great a liar Donald Trump is. They found nearly 2,000 lies made by Trump as President of the United States. Actually the number is slightly higher since Trump is averaging 5.6 lies per day, and this report came out on the 10th. It was a horrifying report. But the reality is even worse, as this report lays out. Today amongst registered and likely voters Trump, as vile a man as any who has held his office, has a 40.9% approval rating. Think about that.

The offices of the Washington Post
Credit: AP/Charles Dharapak

The Washington Post put out an in-depth analysis of President Trump’s 1,950 lies and misleading claims over his first year in office. It’s an impressive feat since the Post had to fact-check everything and allow Trump’s third-grade-level speeches to enter its fact-checkers’ earholes, a punishment I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemies.

The writers at the Washington Post are correct that lies spray out of Trump’s face with the force of an untethered fire hose. They’re also correct that almost every statement by Trump is either false or misleading. However, the irony is that almost every statement the Washington Post prints in correcting Trump’s lies is in itself a lie or misleading statement. So, to be clear, I’m not saying Trump is not lying. I’m saying that the way in which our mainstream media correct him is also meant to deceive us.

The Washington Post starts with December and counts backward through the year. Here are my corrections to its corrections to Trump’s lies. (This is only a few weeks’ worth, but you’ll probably get my gist and need to purge yourself in a bathroom immediately.) The quote on the left …

