What we know about rumors Trump admin ordered ‘loyalists’ to wear golden lapel pins of president’s face

In early April 2025, claims (archived) circulated that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered his cabinet, Republican congresspeople and other supporters to wear golden lapel pins depicting the president’s face.
One Facebook user wrote:
FCC Chair Brendan Carr sports a gold Trump-head lapel pin. Members of Trump’s cabinet, along with Congresspeople and Senators, are being instructed to wear a tribute to their inglorious, convicted-felon leader. Just another day in Emperor Trump’s hellscape
The claim also circulated on X (archived), Reddit (archived), Threads (archived) and Bluesky (archived).
However, it was unclear at the time of this writing whether Trump or his administration had ordered anyone to wear golden Trump lapel pins.
A White House official said via email: “Obviously, we did not order officials to wear this pin. If they choose to wear one, it is to show support for the greatest President in history.” Brendan Carr, […]
