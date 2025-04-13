Wall Street execs worried ‘erratic’ Trump ‘maybe isn’t all there’: CNN

I have been telling you for months that based on the Hare psychopathology scale Trump is a psychopath, and may have other mental disorders as well. Others are also beginning to think this. I predict we are going to see more of this.

Credit: Kent Nishimura / Reuters

Following a week in which Donald Trump has made contradictory remarks about the wide-ranging tariffs he wants to impose, only to adjust them and then back off others, CNN’s Abby Phillip noted there are growing concerns about his recent behavior.

Speaking with her panel on “Table ofr Five” on Saturday, Phillip’s commentary followed a GOP strategist and member of the Black Americans for Trump Coalition stating this is not the Trump he voted for three times.

After Melik Abdul stated, “… there was no strategy. It was a lot of shoot from the hip, and I say this as someone –– I always have to remind people that I voted for the man three times –– this is not what I expected,” host Philip weighed in after showing older clips of Trump proclaiming, “We have made America wealthy again. Look at our stock market –– look at that market, look at your 401(k)’s.”

According to the CNN host, “Maybe this is why some people on Wall Street are starting to question whether […]