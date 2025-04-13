Americans Give Early Trump Foreign Policy Actions Mixed or Negative Reviews

President Donald Trump is pursuing a markedly different foreign policy strategy than former President Joe Biden. He has withdrawn the United States from international agreements, is working more closely with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, has discussed taking over foreign territory and has imposed tariffs on trade partners.
Many of these early foreign policy actions receive mixed or negative reviews from Americans, according to a survey of 3,605 adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
For example, more Americans disapprove than approve of the U.S.:
- Leaving the World Health Organization
- Leaving the Paris Climate Agreement
- Ending most U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs
Russia and Ukraine, Israelis and Palestinians
Many Americans also don’t see Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine relationship as balanced: A 43% plurality says he is favoring Russia too much. Roughly three-in-ten say he’s striking about the right balance between Russia and Ukraine and 3% say he’s favoring Ukraine too much. Another 22% are unsure.
We also
