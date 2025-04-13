Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, April 13th, 2025

Americans Give Early Trump Foreign Policy Actions Mixed or Negative Reviews

Author:     Laura Silver, Jordan Lippert, and Andrew Prozorovsky
Source:     Rew Research Center
Publication Date:     April 8, 2025
Stephan:  

I am following reliable research polls on Trump and his administration because I have been so surprised at how many Americans still support his coup, and his destruction of the economy, social security, education, and healthcare. My explanation for this is that a large percentage of Americans, particularly men, don’t actually read or watch any reliable information source. The men are submerged in the misogynistic manosphere. The culture of the United States is severely distorted.

A bar chart showing that More Americans disapprove than approve of ending USAID and leaving the WHO, Paris Climate Agreement

President Donald Trump is pursuing a markedly different foreign policy strategy than former President Joe Biden. He has withdrawn the United States from international agreements, is working more closely with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, has discussed taking over foreign territory and has imposed tariffs on trade partners.

Many of these early foreign policy actions receive mixed or negative reviews from Americans, according to a survey of 3,605 adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.

For example, more Americans disapprove than approve of the U.S.:

  • Leaving the World Health Organization
  • Leaving the Paris Climate Agreement
  • Ending most U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs

Russia and Ukraine, Israelis and Palestinians

A bar chart showing that 43% say Trump is favoring Russia too much – but Americans are more divided about Israelis and Palestinians

Many Americans also don’t see Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine relationship as balanced: A 43% plurality says he is favoring Russia too much. Roughly three-in-ten say he’s striking about the right balance between Russia and Ukraine and 3% say he’s favoring Ukraine too much. Another 22% are unsure.

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 5:29 am

    It cannot be stated enough—-Fox News and similar “news” outlets do not print all the news. They omit the information that puts No.2 in a bad light. They often print misinformation or disinformation and when one of their viewers is told about some dastardly act by No. 2, either they don’t believe it or admit they never heard about it. That is why it is so necessary for Congress to pass a law that says anything referring to itself as “news” (i.e., TV, newspapers, radio shows, etc.) must tell the truth! One way to insure this is to have huge fines for lying to the public. The Founding Fathers so believed in having an informed populace and that is why they always promoted newspapers and pamphlets that kept people informed. We see today how terrible news reporting is by the ultra-right press and TV news programs and radio as well. It is essential that American be informed of the truth!

    Reply

