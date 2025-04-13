Americans Give Early Trump Foreign Policy Actions Mixed or Negative Reviews

I am following reliable research polls on Trump and his administration because I have been so surprised at how many Americans still support his coup, and his destruction of the economy, social security, education, and healthcare. My explanation for this is that a large percentage of Americans, particularly men, don’t actually read or watch any reliable information source. The men are submerged in the misogynistic manosphere. The culture of the United States is severely distorted.

President Donald Trump is pursuing a markedly different foreign policy strategy than former President Joe Biden. He has withdrawn the United States from international agreements, is working more closely with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, has discussed taking over foreign territory and has imposed tariffs on trade partners.

Many of these early foreign policy actions receive mixed or negative reviews from Americans, according to a survey of 3,605 adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.

For example, more Americans disapprove than approve of the U.S.:

Leaving the World Health Organization

Leaving the Paris Climate Agreement

Ending most U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs

Russia and Ukraine, Israelis and Palestinians

Many Americans also don’t see Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine relationship as balanced: A 43% plurality says he is favoring Russia too much. Roughly three-in-ten say he’s striking about the right balance between Russia and Ukraine and 3% say he’s favoring Ukraine too much. Another 22% are unsure.

We also […]