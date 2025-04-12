Hundreds of Museum and Library Grants Terminated Overnight

Grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) were slashed overnight as Trump and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue their decimation of federal arts and culture funding in the United States. According to AFGE Local 3403, the union representing workers at IMLS and other federal agencies, “terminations are estimated to number well over a thousand.”
The news comes less than a month after the president signed an executive order effectively dismantling the IMLS by limiting the agency to “statutorily required” functions and mandating cuts to its workforce.
“Upon further review, IMLS has determined that your grant is unfortunately no longer consistent with the agency’s priorities and no longer serves the interest of the United States and the IMLS Program,” reads the letter sent to recipient organizations last night, April 9, copies of which were reviewed by Hyperallergic.
The notices were signed by IMLS Acting Director Keith Sonderling, a recent Trump appointee who last month pledged to “promote American exceptionalism” at the cultural funding agency, raising serious concerns among civil liberties […]
Is there no one in Congress who sees the need to protect this country? Where are they? We have laws and No.2 can’t do anything he pleases. It is up to Congress to take back control of what is right and wrong, legal and illegal, and spend time re-approving libraries, education, schools, free speech and religion that has existed since our Constitution. Do something! It’s your job!