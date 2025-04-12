Hundreds of Museum and Library Grants Terminated Overnight

Benjamin Franklin and other Founders thought public libraries were so important that a library was one of the first things they established. Andrew Carnegie, an immigrant from Scotland, also saw the importance of libraries and he spent much of his fortune building and establishing public libraries all over the country, many of which still exist. But “tyrant” Trump and his subservient villains want to turn Americans into ignorant peasants. That’s why he closed the Department of Education, is cutting off all kinds of funding from colleges and universities, and now is going after museums and public libraries. Not just our economy and governmental structure are being taken apart. This is a carefully structured program to literally change the nature of American culture.

American public library Credit: iStock

Grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) were slashed overnight as Trump and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue their decimation of federal arts and culture funding in the United States. According to AFGE Local 3403, the union representing workers at IMLS and other federal agencies, “terminations are estimated to number well over a thousand.”

The news comes less than a month after the president signed an executive order effectively dismantling the IMLS by limiting the agency to “statutorily required” functions and mandating cuts to its workforce.

“Upon further review, IMLS has determined that your grant is unfortunately no longer consistent with the agency’s priorities and no longer serves the interest of the United States and the IMLS Program,” reads the letter sent to recipient organizations last night, April 9, copies of which were reviewed by Hyperallergic.

The notices were signed by IMLS Acting Director Keith Sonderling, a recent Trump appointee who last month pledged to “promote American exceptionalism” at the cultural funding agency, raising serious concerns among civil liberties […]