American Stasi

The actions of many government organizations are more like the extinct East German Stasi, than those with former American values. On 26 March, as Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish Ph.D. student at Tufts University in Somerville, Massachusetts walked to class, masked plain-clothed DHS agents surrounded and arrested her. The secret agents then placed here in an unmarked black van and drove off. Quickly they would ship her out of state ending up in a Louisianna detention facility. Without notification or warning the US State Department had revoked her student visa. She was not accused of any crime.
Later Secretary of State Marco Rubio would lie to the press about the rationale for the visa revocation. Without providing evidence, Rubio stated that Ozturk didn’t “tell us that the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus.” While she was a coauthor on an op-ed addressing the plight of Palestinians […]
Under this administration, is the US any worse than all the totalitarian countries we abhor? Not one bit. No.2 is a liar and always has been. Now Pam Bondi, his AG, is lying directly to the public. Sec. of State Rubio lied outright about the immigrants and what is being done to them. Is there no one in this administration who believes in our laws, our Constitution, or rights? Apparently not. This is what No.2 has done to those who once supported the law—-turned them into lying idiots who have lost their sense of what a democracy really is! Hopefully, since the ridiculous tariffs have angered even Republicans in Congress, maybe this could be a turning point when those in Congress realize that No.2 is anathema to everything this country stands for and following him will only lead to a totalitarian government (if it isn’t already), a country that is deeply in recession, and people illegally imprisoned without due process of law! What else is needed as evidence than all of these for him to be impeached? I can’t think of anything else. My guess is that when it really harms their finances, then and only then, will the GOP in Congress get together with the Dems to either impeach or pass laws totally limiting his ability to destroy this country. It seems that this is our only hope.