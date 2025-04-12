American Stasi

John Alexander, who has considerable expertise in the geopolitical world, has it exactly right. Our democracy is crumbling into authoritarianism as the Republicans in Congress sit sucking their thumbs listening to Daddy tell them what to do.

The actions of many government organizations are more like the extinct East German Stasi, than those with former American values. On 26 March, as Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish Ph.D. student at Tufts University in Somerville, Massachusetts walked to class, masked plain-clothed DHS agents surrounded and arrested her. The secret agents then placed here in an unmarked black van and drove off. Quickly they would ship her out of state ending up in a Louisianna detention facility. Without notification or warning the US State Department had revoked her student visa. She was not accused of any crime.

Later Secretary of State Marco Rubio would lie to the press about the rationale for the visa revocation. Without providing evidence, Rubio stated that Ozturk didn’t “tell us that the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus.” While she was a coauthor on an op-ed addressing the plight of Palestinians […]