73% of Americans are financially stressed. Two-thirds say tariff concerns are the source: CNBC survey

- Inflation has been the main cause of financial stress for Americans over the last three years, according to CNBC/SurveyMonkey surveys. Meanwhile, 66% of respondents now point to tariff wars as a factor, according to a new CNBC/SurveyMonkey survey, conducted April 3-7.
- Two-thirds of Americans are concerned that tariffs will hurt their personal financial situation, according to the survey of 4,200 adults.
Americans are growing increasingly uneasy about the state of the U.S. economy and their own personal financial situation in the face of stubborn inflation and tariff wars.
To that point, 73% of respondents said they are “financially stressed,” with 66% of that group pointing to the tariff wars as a main source, according to a new CNBC/SurveyMonkey online poll.
The survey of 4,200 U.S. adults was conducted April 3 to 7.
Americans feeling financially stressed
CNBC/SurveyMonkey polls from 2023, 2024, and this year have found that, on average, more than 70% of Americans said that they are stressed about their personal finances. This year’s survey found that 38% of respondents overall said they are “very stressed,” and 29% of high-earners with […]
Many people are financially stressed now, including me.
I do look at polls but frankly, cannot possibly take the results seriously. How many who said what, exactly? This question is not answered.
First, this survey was conducted online using Survey Monkey. The most deeply financially stressed may not be computer literate or may not have had access to computers – how accessible was it? Second, this type of survey cannot be weighted properly. Those who completed it used the specific forums on which it was placed probably represent a specific demographic of the US population. The resulting statements should have LARGE PRINTING which clarify: “this poll represents the opinion of N (how many? 1000? 50?) people who frequent (CNN, the Bulwark, Amazon, etc.) network. 80% of respondents were caucasians age 50+ with average incomes over 65K”. There’s a more meaningful survey result which lets me know who was left out.
1000 respondents represent something like 0.000028% of the population. Even Excel calculates this as 0%.