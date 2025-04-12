73% of Americans are financially stressed. Two-thirds say tariff concerns are the source: CNBC survey

As this report describes nearly three-quarters of Americans are now feeling economic stress as a result of the catastrophe being created by one man who aspires to openly be a dictator. I have been predicting for months that we would be in a recession by June; I think we are already in one. Our economy is much worse than I had imagined in my prediction. It is so bad that I increasingly feel that by June we may be in a depression. Yet MAGAt world still doesn’t seem to comprehend what is happening to them.

Inflation has been the main cause of financial stress for Americans over the last three years, according to CNBC/SurveyMonkey surveys. Meanwhile, 66% of respondents now point to tariff wars as a factor, according to a new CNBC/SurveyMonkey survey, conducted April 3-7.

Two-thirds of Americans are concerned that tariffs will hurt their personal financial situation, according to the survey of 4,200 adults.

Americans are growing increasingly uneasy about the state of the U.S. economy and their own personal financial situation in the face of stubborn inflation and tariff wars.

To that point, 73% of respondents said they are “financially stressed,” with 66% of that group pointing to the tariff wars as a main source, according to a new CNBC/SurveyMonkey online poll.

The survey of 4,200 U.S. adults was conducted April 3 to 7.

Americans feeling financially stressed

CNBC/SurveyMonkey polls from 2023, 2024, and this year have found that, on average, more than 70% of Americans said that they are stressed about their personal finances. This year’s survey found that 38% of respondents overall said they are “very stressed,” and 29% of high-earners with […]