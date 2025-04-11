Trump Targets Law Firm Behind $787.5 Million Fox News Suit (4)

- Susman Godfrey lawyers are also suing MyPillow’s Lindell for defamation
- Trump is nearing $700 million in pro bono deals with other law firms
President Donald Trump on Wednesday targeted Susman Godfrey with an executive order as an aide said the administration was close to $1 billion in deals with law firms.
Susman represented Dominion Voting Systems Inc. in a blockbuster defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. in which the media company agreed to pay a $787.5 million settlement. The firm is also pursuing a defamation case against Mike Lindell, a well-known Trump advocate and chief executive officer of MyPillow, on behalf of Dominion.
“We signed with many law firms, the ones that we thought were inappropriate, and they’ve all agreed to pay,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “We have another five to go.”
While Trump has publicized four agreements with law firms that have promised $340 million in pro bono services for causes the president supports, aide Stephen Miller said the administration was getting […]