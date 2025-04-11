Trump Targets Law Firm Behind $787.5 Million Fox News Suit (4)

Psychopath “tyrant” Trump, and his fascist servant, Attorney General Pam Bondi, are, as quickly as possible, trying to destroy the judicial system of the United States. As a result over half of the attorneys in the Solicitor General’s office are resigning, and Trump is resentfully targeting law firms, many of whom are caving to his wishes. This article describes a favor he is doing for the Murdoch family and its Fox propaganda operation. Will an honorable rule of law continue in the United States? Today I would give you 60-40 odds that it will not.

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House.

Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA / Bloomberg

Susman Godfrey lawyers are also suing MyPillow’s Lindell for defamation

Trump is nearing $700 million in pro bono deals with other law firms

President Donald Trump on Wednesday targeted Susman Godfrey with an executive order as an aide said the administration was close to $1 billion in deals with law firms.

Susman represented Dominion Voting Systems Inc. in a blockbuster defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. in which the media company agreed to pay a $787.5 million settlement. The firm is also pursuing a defamation case against Mike Lindell, a well-known Trump advocate and chief executive officer of MyPillow, on behalf of Dominion.

“We signed with many law firms, the ones that we thought were inappropriate, and they’ve all agreed to pay,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “We have another five to go.”

While Trump has publicized four agreements with law firms that have promised $340 million in pro bono services for causes the president supports, aide Stephen Miller said the administration was getting […]