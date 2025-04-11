Trump approval rating now? What polls say of president today amid tariffs pause, China trade war

We are experiencing a coup created by a man who sees himself as above the law, basically the self-appraisal of every aspiring dictator, and yet if you look at the polls reported today you see that between 42 to 47% of Americans still approve what psychopath “emperor” Trump is doing: the dismantlement of United States democracy, and the destruction of the nation’s economy, healthcare, education, science, child care, and elder care. I find this data very revealing and think that what it is telling us is that it is accurate to conclude that what is happening to the country is not just the responsibility of our mentally ill President but of American voters themselves. If you know someone who voted for Trump tell them you hope they are enjoying what they have done to the country.

President Donald Trump and his administration continue to make changes in his second term at the White House.

While some Americans are concerned, others fully support Trump’s lead as a trade war with China continues and U.S. tariffs are paused elsewhere around the world. Such tariffs have brought stock market concerns and his answer to border control and federal job cuts resulting in recent protests.

So how exactly do Americans view Trump, his administration and the direction of the country right now?

Here’s what the nation thinks about President Trump, Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency and more:

Here are the latest approval ratings released on Trump’s administration:

Trump approval rating today: Civiqs’ Trump approval poll right now

Most recent Trump approval rating, according to the latest Civiqs poll (April 9, 2025):

Favorable: 42%

42% Unfavorable: 54%

54% Unsure: 4%

Trump approval rating right now: Cygnal’s Trump approval poll today

Most recent Trump approval rating, according to the latest