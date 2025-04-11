Trump approval rating now? What polls say of president today amid tariffs pause, China trade war

President Donald Trump and his administration continue to make changes in his second term at the White House.
While some Americans are concerned, others fully support Trump’s lead as a trade war with China continues and U.S. tariffs are paused elsewhere around the world. Such tariffs have brought stock market concerns and his answer to border control and federal job cuts resulting in recent protests.
So how exactly do Americans view Trump, his administration and the direction of the country right now?
Here’s what the nation thinks about President Trump, Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency and more:
Here are the latest approval ratings released on Trump’s administration:
Trump approval rating today: Civiqs’ Trump approval poll right now
Most recent Trump approval rating, according to the latest Civiqs poll (April 9, 2025):
- Favorable: 42%
- Unfavorable: 54%
- Unsure: 4%
Trump approval rating right now: Cygnal’s Trump approval poll today