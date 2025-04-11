Crackdown: Hundreds of Student Visas Cancelled

The United States under “tyrant” Trump is going full Stalin. We are driving foreign students out of the country’s already deeply damaged universities and colleges. This is going to have several major consequences destructive to the nation’s wellbeing. First, foreign college students are going to stop applying to American colleges and universities. Second, did you know that approximately 46% of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants? Many of those founders were men and women who came to the U.S. to attend college. So when future company founders stop coming to the U.S., going instead to colleges in other countries, where do you think they will found their companies? “Tyrant” Trump is trashing not only the present-day United States but the future United States.

People hold signs in support of detained Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil while protesting the Trump administration at the University of California Berkeley campus on March 19, 2025. Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez) / AP Photo

The Trump administration has reportedly revoked hundreds of student visas amid a widening crackdown on the U.S. Palestine movement.

In recent days, dozens of schools have announced that draconian measures by the Trump administration have targeted some of their students. The list includes the University of California at Berkeley, UCLA, Stanford, Ohio State, Minnesota State, Kentucky, Northeastern and Harvard.

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio guessed that he had revoked about 300 visas since arriving in office.

“I don’t know actually if it’s primarily student visas,” Rubio told reporters. “It’s a combination of visas. They’re visitors to the country. If they’re taking activities that are counter to our foreign, to our national interest, to our foreign policy, we’ll revoke the visa.”

“My standard: If we knew this information about them before we gave them a visa, would we have allowed […]