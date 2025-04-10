Trump’s Tariffs Whiplash Is Open Corruption. He Admitted It Himself.

Here is the evidence validating what I said in my comment on the previous article. I find it notable that corporate media is not focused on the corruption that is so notably the hallmark of the MAGAt coup that is tearing the United States apart.

The most corrupt President in 250 years. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Abaca / Bloomberg / Getty

Trump may have accidentally confessed to insider trading and market manipulation on Truth Social.

“THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT,” the president wrote on Wednesday, a mere four hours before announcing a 90-day pause on most retaliatory tariffs except for China, yet another market-shocking announcement that caused stocks to shoot up.

Insider trading is a very illegal practice that involves using special or private information to give yourself an advantage in buying and selling stocks. Someone with knowledge of an economic policy change that would cause the markets to shoot back up would be posting about how great a time it is to buy right before the policy change happened. This particular situation looks like the opposite of a pump and dump: a poop and scoop. This is when an exclusive group of people with private knowledge do whatever they can to drive stock prices down—like announcing debilitating global tariffs—and then buy stocks up strategically before the price goes […]