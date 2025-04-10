Trump’s Tariffs Whiplash Is Open Corruption. He Admitted It Himself.

Trump may have accidentally confessed to insider trading and market manipulation on Truth Social.
“THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT,” the president wrote on Wednesday, a mere four hours before announcing a 90-day pause on most retaliatory tariffs except for China, yet another market-shocking announcement that caused stocks to shoot up.
Insider trading is a very illegal practice that involves using special or private information to give yourself an advantage in buying and selling stocks. Someone with knowledge of an economic policy change that would cause the markets to shoot back up would be posting about how great a time it is to buy right before the policy change happened. This particular situation looks like the opposite of a pump and dump: a poop and scoop. This is when an exclusive group of people with private knowledge do whatever they can to drive stock prices down—like announcing debilitating global tariffs—and then buy stocks up strategically before the price goes […]
I saw that AOC suggested that members of Congress disclose their stock purchases over the past few days, with the suggestion that insider trading by members of Congress be banned. Does anyone seriously believe that will happen? Nah. The institution is so corrupted that reform is barely possible. How do you think so many decrepit Octogenarians get and maintain this type of power? It’s certainly not through competition, its through the lack of it. The concept that two political parties can represent 330 million people is ludicrous on its face. Think outside the box.