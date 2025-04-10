Trump’s justice department to disband unit investigating crypto fraud

The US justice department is disbanding a unit that was dedicated to investigating cryptocurrency-related fraud as Donald Trump’s presidential administration loosens oversight in the digital assets sector.
In a four-page memo sent to justice department employees on Monday evening, the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, said that its national cryptocurrency enforcement team (NCET) “shall be disbanded effective immediately”.
The memo from Blanche, who previously represented the president in the 2024 criminal trial that led to Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, said that “the digital assets industry is critical to the nation’s economic development and innovation”.
“The department of justice is not a digital assets regulator,” Blanche said. He then went on to criticize Trump’s presidential predecessor Joe Biden, saying: “However, the prior administration used the justice department to pursue a reckless strategy of regulation by prosecution.”
The justice department will no longer pursue litigation or enforcement actions that have “the effect of superimposing regulatory frameworks on digital assets while President Trump’s actual regulators do this […]
