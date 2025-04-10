Trump’s justice department to disband unit investigating crypto fraud

I think history is going to record this period of American history as the most corrupt in 250 years. And it is also blatantly obvious. You suspect as well as I do, I bet, that at least several MAGAt leaders in the “emperor’s” regime made millions in this ongoing manipulated tariff crime. But that is just one piece of what is going on. Just as his son Eric begins moving into crypto, his father decides to tell one of his servants, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, to end the Justice Department’s investigations into crypto fraud. In a four-page memo Blanche sent to justice department employees on Monday evening, the deputy attorney general said that its national cryptocurrency enforcement team (NCET) “shall be disbanded effective immediately”.

The US Department of Justice building in Washington DC on 5 February.Credit: Bloomberg/Getty

In a four-page memo sent to justice department employees on Monday evening, the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, said that its national cryptocurrency enforcement team (NCET) “shall be disbanded effective immediately”.

The memo from Blanche, who previously represented the president in the 2024 criminal trial that led to Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, said that “the digital assets industry is critical to the nation’s economic development and innovation”.

“The department of justice is not a digital assets regulator,” Blanche said. He then went on to criticize Trump’s presidential predecessor Joe Biden, saying: “However, the prior administration used the justice department to pursue a reckless strategy of regulation by prosecution.”

The justice department will no longer pursue litigation or enforcement actions that have “the effect of superimposing regulatory frameworks on digital assets while President Trump’s actual regulators do this […]