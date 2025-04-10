Chaos and Corruption Weekly Digest: Week 11

Week 11 saw Trump’s attack on the free press, our country’s economy and ability to fight diseases and find cures. But the American people pushed back against his attacks in four elections.

The election results in Wisconsin and Florida served as a warning sign for Donald Trump’s extreme agenda and attack on our democracy. Despite Trump’s endorsement and billionaire Elon Musk’s 20 million dollar war chest in support of a Republican candidate for the state Supreme Court, people in Wisconsin elected a Democratic-backed judge by a big margin. Another Democratic-backed candidate also won a race for the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Even though Republican candidates won in two special congressional elections in Trump’s strongholds in Florida, the margins were much narrower than they were when Trump won in November. Trump’s loss is on top of another defeat the week before when people in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat held by a Republican in a district that Trump won by 15 points last year.

From Sen. Cory Booker’s record breaking 25-hours plus speech criticizing Trump’s extreme agenda […]