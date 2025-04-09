The Department of Agriculture is being torn apart and moved out of Washington, D.C. entirely. The impact this is going to have on the wellbeing of farmers, whose average age is about 59, is going to be devastating. That guarantees that your grocery prices of anything those farmers grow is going to go up, even as many of them crash financially. If you don’t know anything about farming you don’t know that most farmers borrow money they use to buy or rent machinery, fertilizers, seeds, and other components of the farming process. They then pay it back from the income they make from selling their products. All of this depends to a large extend on financial help they traditionally get from the Ag Department. Assistance that is being dramatically reduced, even as the department staff that works with the farmers are being fired. I strongly recommend that if you aren’t already doing so you start a garden. Grow your own lettuce, onions, garlic, cabbage, and string beans. Go to YouTube and watch some videos that will show you how to do it. And I also recommend that you make it an organic garden. Don’t use chemicals and toxins. It will make a noticeable difference in your health, and the health of your family.

Sign marking the USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Credit: J. David Ake / Getty

The Agriculture Department is planning to dismantle its presence in Washington, D.C., according to several officials briefed on the plans, and will relocate those it does not lay off to three hubs around the country.

The locations for those new offices have not yet been determined, senior officials throughout the department have told employees in recent days, but the shakeup will impact thousands of headquarters staff. USDA is expected to offload one of its two Washington headquarters buildings, according to two employees familiar with the matter.

The relocations will accompany widespread layoffs at the department, according to four officials made aware of the plans, though the exact number is not yet clear. Those cuts are expected in late April or early May. Some employees have been told to expect the department to cut back to fiscal 2019 staffing levels—which would lead to USDA slashing around 9,000 of its 98,000 employees—while others have been told there is a an overall federal workforce reduction number the administration has developed […]